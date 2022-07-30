3 children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

By Brittney Hazelton and Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies have been recovered from a private pond.

On July 30, around 1 a.m. the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game wardens and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received reports of three young children the ages nine, eight, and five years old, located in a private pond near Highway 77 in Cass County, Texas.

Around 2 a.m. all three juvenile victim’s bodies were recovered from the pond and all three have been identified as girls.

The three girls’ bodies have been sent for autopsies. It is currently unclear if the three girls are related.

The circumstances are being investigated, and updates to come as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

