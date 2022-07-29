Unrestrained Winnsboro man killed in Catahoula Parish crash

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnsboro man was killed in a Catahoula Parish crash on Friday morning around 5:00 a.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, Jon M. McMurry, 30, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 on Hwy 913, heading south. McMurry’s vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit several trees before overturning.

McMurry was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

