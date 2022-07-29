Rep. Scalise plays in Congressional Baseball Game, recalls recovery from 2017 shooting at practice

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A lighthearted game for charity turned dark five years ago when a gunman interrupted a congressional baseball practice by opening fire.

Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), was one of several shot. Scalise has recovered over the years, and batted leadoff for the Republican team at Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game.

“It meant so much, especially the first year to come back,” Scalise said. “Just to prove that, you know, we’re not going to let evil triumph over good. And then, just the work that went in to rehabbing and learning how to walk again. I had to do all of that, so I really wanted to be able to come back out on the field just to prove that we can overcome what happened.”

Scalise drew a walk in his first at bat and received an ovation from the crowd. Lawmakers say the game raised more than $1.7 million for charity.

There were environmental activists protesting the event. The U.S. Capitol Police provided additional security.

