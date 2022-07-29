Laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to bacteria
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Generic, over the counter laxatives are being recalled after testing positive for traces of a dangerous bacteria.
Testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.
The bacteria could be deadly if you’re immuno-compromised.
It includes all flavors sold nationwide under store brand labels at places like Walmart, Walgreen’s, Target and CVS.
Three people have gotten sick so far.
