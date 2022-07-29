La. abortion ban back in effect as court battle continues

FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group...
FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., on July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)(Ted Jackson | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An appellate court reinstated Louisiana’s ban on abortions on Friday, July 29.

The First Circuit Court of Appeal has granted a preliminary injunction to put the ban back in effect after a district judge had blocked the trigger laws from being enforced.

Louisiana's trigger laws essentially banning abortions has been blocked again by a state judge.
The statewide abortion ban does not have exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reacts to judge's decision on state's abortion trigger law

Attorney General Jeff Landry and others filed the appeal after a Baton Rouge district judge allowed abortion clinics to continue operating until the lawsuit is resolved.

