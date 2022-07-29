KavonTae Turpin signs 3-year contract with Dallas Cowboys
The USFL MVP had 44 receptions, 540 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns with the New Jersey Generals
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Neville Tiger star, TCU standout and USFL MVP KavonTae Turpin is heading to the Dallas Cowboys on a 3-year deal after turning heads in the USFL. Turpin explains that he wanted to prove everyone that he belongs in the pros and that he still has a lot left in the tank.
