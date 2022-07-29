KavonTae Turpin signs 3-year contract with Dallas Cowboys

The USFL MVP had 44 receptions, 540 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns with the New Jersey Generals
By Aaron Dietrich and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Neville Tiger star, TCU standout and USFL MVP KavonTae Turpin is heading to the Dallas Cowboys on a 3-year deal after turning heads in the USFL. Turpin explains that he wanted to prove everyone that he belongs in the pros and that he still has a lot left in the tank.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Body found in woods near Hwy. 165 in LaSalle Parish
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
File Image
Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills

Latest News

Ready to take next step in coaching career
Terry Bowden ready to take the next step in second season
The best pitchers in the world celebrate wins at the Monroe Civic Center.
Champions claim trophies at World Horseshoe Tournament
Dixie baseball pre-majors
Sterlington’s 17u baseball team making noise in the DBB World Series Pre-Majors
Ouachita elite eleven broke down
Legends of the Fall: Ouachita’s Elite Eleven