Public Commissioners, Entergy officials discuss high electricity bills at meeting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Could more deregulating electricity companies and increasing competition decrease your bill? That was one of the points made at today’s Public Service Commission meeting in Shreveport.

“I think your company is more oriented with making money for your stockholders than you are with this dilemma we are having in Louisiana,” Commissioner Foster Campbell said to Entergy leaders.

Skyrocketing electricity bills – that’s the trending topic across the state and was the main point of discussion at Wednesday’s public service commission meeting.

“Middle income and even upper income are seeing are seeing very high rises in the price of the energy bill,” Entergy Louisiana president and CEO Phillip May said.

May said the company hears its customers concerns and understands the financial burden, but Campbell said he believes the company is anti-consumer.

“So, it is sort of hard for me to believe to sit up here and listen to all of the stuff you are saying. I am not being personal, but it is personal. You say you are doing one thing but you don’t practice what you preach,” he said.

Campbell suggested deregulating electricity companies to allow for competition.

“It might take deregulating all utilities in Louisiana and let’s see how cheap you can buy it on the market,” Campbell said. “If you can buy it cheaper and it’s reliable, I think it’s our job to take a real hard look at it.”

An Entergy spokesperson mentioned Texas, saying not all customers can get the lower rates.

“The lowest rate you can get - and I’m not talking whether it has pre-pay, credit requirements, all of these things that can make it not accessible to certain customers,” an Entergy spokesperson said. “The lowest rate you can get is $14.09 and locked in for 36 months.”

You can watch the full meeting HERE.

