Former deputy found not guilty of rape

Former deputy Robert Shortridge was found not guilty of rape Thursday in Beauregard Parish.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former deputy accused of rape was found not guilty Thursday afternoon.

A jury in Beauregard Parish returned the unanimous, not-guilty verdict in Robert Shortridge’s third-degree rape trial in less than an hour.

The trial began Monday and ended Thursday.

“On behalf of Mr. Robert Shortridge and his family, (we) would like to share our sincere appreciation that the jury agreed that Mr. Shortridge was an innocent man, wrongfully accused,” said Carla Sigler, who defended Shortridge along with Rick Bryant.

Shortridge worked as deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office before he was terminated in 2018 on the day he was arrested.

“We’re disappointed but I respect the jury’s verdict,” said Beauregard District Attorney Jimmy Lestage.

Sigler and Bryant were both long-time prosecutors in Calcasieu Parish before form a law firm.

“It was a very novel experience for Rick and I to be on this side, but there are people who are falsely accused and Robert Shortridge was one of them,” Sigler said.

