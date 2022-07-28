Financial classes offered for households of people with disabilities

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Financial classes for those with disabilities are now available at The United Way of Northeast Louisiana.

This comes after a recent study showed sixty percent of people with disabilities are living in homes that are struggling financially.

According to the United Way ALICE Report, this could be due to a lack of available resources like early education, quality health insurance, or access to the internet. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, and the report “places a spotlight on a large population of hardworking residents who work at low-paying jobs, have little or no savings, and are one emergency from falling into poverty.”

Kim Lowery with the United Way of Northeast Louisiana says most households with special physical or mental needs don’t earn enough to even pay for their basic necessities and she says most of them don’t qualify for government assistance. One key finding of the part of the report that focuses on Louisiana showed that “people with disabilities in Louisiana faced substantial barriers to employment: In 2019 they were nearly three times as likely to be out of the labor force as people without disabilities (60% vs. 21%)”

Lowery says the United Way started this research to see what programs they could bring to the community. That’s where the classes come in.

“One of the things we always do is 211 to connect people to resources in the community that may be able to help them but in this specific case, this research brief focuses on people who have disabilities, households who have people with disabilities, and their financial struggle. We have begun to do financial counseling, financial workshops, and bringing new financial products in to help people who are struggling,” Lowery said.

To find out how to get involved in these workshops https://www.unitedwaynela.org/alice or call 318-232-0055.

