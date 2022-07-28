Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana

He was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits.
(MGN)
By La. Dept. of Revenue
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The following information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to a tax fraud-related felony is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana.

Courtney C. Blockson was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits. According to the charging document, Blockson improperly claimed the credits of behalf of hundreds of clients by falsely identifying them as day care center operators. None of the taxpayers involved were aware of Blockson’s scheme. The illegitimate credits initially cost the state $131,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds, which the Louisiana Department of Revenue recovered through the collection process.

Blockson pleaded guilty to Filing False Public Records. As a condition of the plea, the court issued an injunction prohibiting him permanently from participating directly or indirectly in the preparation or filing of any Louisiana tax return except his own.

