Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who in 2015 organized a plan with then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother, is now married to a man from Lake Charles.

She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.

The murder of Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, was detailed in the Hulu series The Act. The show highlighted Dee Dee’s suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which caused her to manipulate Gypsy into believing she was wheelchair-bound suffering from a series of chronic illnesses.

In 2016, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

