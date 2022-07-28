Calhoun man attacks son with shotgun and knife, warrant alleges

OUACHITA PARISH La. (KNOE) - A 62-year-old Calhoun man is accused of attempting to kill his son.

Tommy Ray Moss was arrested on July 28, 2022, on charges stemming from a fight several days prior. According to a warrant affidavit, Ouachita Parish deputies were called out to the 100 block of Fred Moss Road on July 20.

Documents state that Moss and his son reportedly got into an argument over the way Moss was talking to his son’s girlfriend. The son told investigators that Moss pulled out a shotgun, shot it once into the air, and then shot it at his son. The son reported he could “feel the wind from the BBs near his head.”

Moss is then accused of grabbing a knife, chasing his son down, and striking at his son multiple times. Deputies noted small wounds on Moss’ son.

Moss left the area before deputies arrived, but he was located several days later.

Moss was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and resisting an officer.

