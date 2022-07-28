Body found in woods near Hwy. 165 in LaSalle Parish

The body will be transported to a lab for identification.
(MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LASALLE PARISH La. (KNOE) - Authorities are working to identify a body found in LaSalle Parish on July 27, 2022.

According to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in a wooded area near U.S. Hwy 165.

No specific information regarding the body itself was released.

The sheriff’s office released the following italicized information on Thursday:

“On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a body being found in a wooded area just South of Olla, LA, near US 165.

“The LaSalle Sheriff’s Office, along with the Olla Police Department, were dispatched to this area and a body was located.

“After initial investigation the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services. It will be transported to the LSU FACES laboratory from there to determine the identity of the person.

“This investigation is pending the outcome of these laboratory analyses.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
File Image
Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Woman tells deputies that her boyfriend shot her son.
Woman’s boyfriend allegedly shoots her son in Little River
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

Burn ban.
Active burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes
Jessica talks with a worker at the Monroe zoo about white-tailed deers
Zoo Buddies: White-Tailed Deer
Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19