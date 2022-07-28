Body found in woods near Hwy. 165 in LaSalle Parish

LASALLE PARISH La. (KNOE) - Authorities are working to identify a body found in LaSalle Parish on July 27, 2022.

According to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in a wooded area near U.S. Hwy 165.

No specific information regarding the body itself was released.

The sheriff’s office released the following italicized information on Thursday:

“On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a body being found in a wooded area just South of Olla, LA, near US 165.

“The LaSalle Sheriff’s Office, along with the Olla Police Department, were dispatched to this area and a body was located.

“After initial investigation the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services. It will be transported to the LSU FACES laboratory from there to determine the identity of the person.

“This investigation is pending the outcome of these laboratory analyses.”

