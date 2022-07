FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The 59th Annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival is being held in Farmerville.

The events are scheduled for July 28 through July 30. You can check out a list of events below.

Louisiana Watermelon Festival 2022 Schedule (Kane Allen | Source: Louisiana Watermelon Festival)

