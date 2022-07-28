31′ Louisiana iris mural now adorns Art Alley in Monroe

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new mural is now on display at the corner of Art Alley and Desiard Street in Downtown Monroe.

Members of the art community joined together for the unveiling of a 31-foot mural of the Louisiana iris in full bloom. According to the U.S. Forest Service, Louisiana irises are flowers characterized by their “unique six-sided seed capsules and their red, copper red, lemon yellow, and deep blue flower coloration.”

Jay Davis is the design artist and Kristie Echols is the mastermind behind the project.

“We’re still going to add lighting to it. What I loved about it was that it not only spoke to us on a personal level and our personal potential, it builds on the excitement that we’re already feeling in our city right now with all the growth and new things happening,” Echols said.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this project and to have it downtown, where everybody can see it,” Davis said. “It’s a public art and everybody can enjoy it and it’s going to be sealed and it will be here forever.”

Nick Bustamante and Whitney Causey are the painters who helped bring the art to life.

