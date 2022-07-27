Terry Bowden ready to take the next step in second season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Warhawk football head coach Terry Bowden has a rich history of coaching college football with 25 years under his belt and his father (Bobby Bowden) coaching for another 33. Last season, Bowden called Monroe, Louisiana his new home as he took the job as ULM’s new head football coach. He went 4-8 in his first season but had impressive wins over Jackson St. and Liberty. Now Bowden is ready to take the Warhawks to the next level in his second season calling the shots.

