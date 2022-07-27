Advertisement

Ochsner Health in Monroe now a certified car seat fitting station

By Kenya Ross
Jul. 27, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center is now the first hospital in northeast Louisiana to become a certified car seat fitting station.

The medical center was searching for ways to better serve northeast Louisiana communities, and trauma was the first issue that stood out. Incorrectly installed seats put young children at a higher risk for severe injuries or even death if a vehicle is involved in a fatal crash.

Now, the Monroe medical center location will offer monthly events for caregivers to have their child’s safety seats checked by one of their certified hospital employees.

“As parents and caregivers anticipate the arrival of the newborn, it’s imperative that the safety of the infant child while riding in a motor vehicle is addressed, and caregivers receive education on the proper use of a child seat; just the same as other preparations for safe sleep, breastfeeding and other things that go along with bringing that newborn home,” says Deputy Director Dortha Cummins of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Six other agencies across the region are certified in car seat fitting.

RELATED CONTENT: State police host Child Safety Seat Check, teaches parents how to secure car seat for infant

