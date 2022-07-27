North La. leaders laud school investments, suggest ending state income tax

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Legislators gathered in Ruston on July 27 to discuss what funds Lincoln Parish received during the last legislative session.

“We have over $80 million dollars in capital outlay that were approved for Lincoln Parish and Ruston combined,” explained Sen. Jay Morris (R-35).

Some of the highlights include a new Civil Law Building at Grambling State University and funds for a dormitory at Louisiana Tech.

“GTM at Tech is being redone,” explained Rep. Chris Turner (R-12). “We have been needing that. Some of the basement and the rooms, you can’t even use. That’s a $35 million investment. Another exciting thing is forestry. We are having a new agriculture and forestry building being built.”

Representative Patrick Jefferson (D-11) says one of his priorities was understanding Louisiana’s teacher shortage. That’s why he authored a resolution encouraging legislators to work as substitute teachers.

“Once you’re able to see firsthand the needs of our students, I think it will help us, as we give those solutions,” said Jefferson.

Meanwhile, Senator Stewart Cathey (R-33) says for Louisiana to become more business-friendly, lawmakers could work next session toward eliminating the state income tax.

“When you look at states around us, Mississippi is in the process of getting rid of its state income tax,” explained Cathey. “Texas doesn’t have a state income tax. Arkansas is in the process of working away from theirs. If we want to make Louisiana competitive that is a thing we have to do.”

Lawmakers acknowledged that income tax revenue would have to be replaced with other funds.

