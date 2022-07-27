Advertisement

McDonald’s in Vermont evacuated after employee throws live ammo on hot grill, police say

A McDonald's restaurant was evacuated Sunday after police say an employee tossed ammunition on a grill and the rounds started exploding. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – An employee at a McDonald’s in Vermont threw bullets on a hot grill and the rounds started exploding, causing the restaurant to be evacuated, police said.

Police were called to the McDonald’s in South Burlington on Sunday evening for a disturbance.

Officers said an employee had a handgun and ammunition, which the worker threw on a hot grill and began exploding.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the restaurant was evacuated. Police said officers were able to coax the worker into surrendering peacefully.

The employee, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Police are still investigating and did not release further details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

