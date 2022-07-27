Advertisement

Hundreds of child porn images found at home of Shreveport man; arrest made

Some of the images contained children as young as 4-years-old
Glenderek Treyvon Merritt, DOB: 6/18/1997
Glenderek Treyvon Merritt, DOB: 6/18/1997(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is facing charges after being arrested when child porn was allegedly found in his home.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Glenderek Merritt, 25, was arrested Wednesday, July 27 after detectives reportedly found hundreds of child porn images on his electronic devices. Merritt was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Detectives got a tip about Merritt from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, then executed a search warrant at his home in the 9700 block of Baird Road. More than 200 files were reportedly found on various devices, involving children as young as 4-years-old.

The investigation is ongoing; Merritt could face more charges, the sheriff’s office says.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
File Image
Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills
Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river
76-year-old Sterlington woman dies following crash on Hwy 165
The suspect is now facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
Man opens fire on law enforcement, investigators say

Latest News

Ready to take next step in coaching career
Terry Bowden Feature
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 7/27
Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed for documents in welfare scandal case.
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed for USM volleyball stadium documents
Pop-up
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19