Grandmother speaks out about violence in Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop has faced a string of shootings in recent days, and one woman says she has had it with the gun violence.

Annie Williams, a citizen of Bastrop, lost her son to gun violence two years ago. Two of her grandchildren were shot recently.

Williams said that she wants the gun violence to stop.

“Innocent people are getting hurt, unnecessary, stop this violence, put a little love in your life,” said Williams.

In an interview with KNOE, Williams broke out in tears while sharing her pain.

“I found out it was two of my grandkids that got shot,” Williams said. “I understand they were just standing outside, some fellas came up from behind the store and just started shooting.”

Bullets rang out last Monday, July 18th, outside of Big’s One Stop Convenience Store -- the same place where two shootings happened last Thursday and Friday but nobody was hurt in those. On Saturday, July 23, someone opened fire on Williams’ home.

“We [were] here asleep, two in the morning, 2:03 exactly. We’re getting shots, I’m hearing bang bang bang, and I’m afraid,” said Williams.

Williams said the violence brings back tragic memories of her son, “Big,” also known as Cedric Williams, who was shot and killed nearly two years ago. Cedric’s son opened up a convenience store in his memory -- a store Cedric hoped to open himself but tragedy stood in the way.

“It never happened. Just six days after his birthday, November the 26th at 12 o’ something, my son was at home with his newborn, minding his own business, some kids kicked in the door and killed him, for what? What did they get? They just took a life, but they didn’t get anything,” said Williams.

Williams said a video given to police from the night Cedric was killed, shows four people walking through his front yard at 209 Burks St. in Bastrop. Williams said she now lives in fear for her family, and she wants the bullets and bullet holes to stop.

“I wish these parents would talk to their children, take these guns. Back in my days, I rather fight you than cut you. If you want to fight, let’s fight fair. But guns, the bullets don’t have no eyes,” said Williams.

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office said they have persons of interest in the three shootings last week. The Bastrop Police Department said the killing of Cedric Williams is an open investigation.

