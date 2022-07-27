DCI band visits ULM, prepares for competitions nationwide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Colts Drum and Bugle Corps is coming to Monroe to practice at ULM and prepare for nationwide competitions.

The Colts are an organization from Iowa affiliated with Drum Corps International (DCI), a marching band organization geared toward young adults and responsible for developing and enforcing rules of competition. Members from all over the country join various DCI groups and tour the nation from Labor Day weekend through August 14.

While at ULM, the Colts will be rehearsing their 2022 production, the Silk Road. They have multiple shows coming up that will take them through the south, up the East Coast and to the Midwest where they will be competing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for DCI Championship Week.

Alex Gant, social media manager for the Colts, said that their time at ULM will need to be well-spent in preparation for the rest of their season.

“To prepare for the upcoming shows, we have to take full advantage of rehearsal days like the ones we have at ULM to make our show better,” Gant said. “The corps has great potential to make finals for the first time since 2007.”

Gant said that their organization is there to facilitate a community of excellence and success.

“Our programs serve young people who desire high levels of challenge, achievement and success and they carry an expectation that our members are committed to hard work and dedication,” Gant said.

The rehearsal will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at ULM and is open to the public for viewing. For more information, go to colts.org.

