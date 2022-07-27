Committee passes Sen. Cassidy’s online protection act, awaits full consideration of U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNOE) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee approved Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Wednesday morning.

Internet companies are currently able to take a child’s online data and sell it. This is an action that Cassidy is trying to prevent from happening with COPPA. Cassidy says it’s the first of its kind to address the privacy of children and marketing directed at a vulnerable group.

“I’m a parent, and I’m a grandparent. My kids are gonna be on the internet. I want them to be safe, and every generation seems to be using the internet at a younger age, so let’s decide now to protect our children and teens online,” Cassidy says.

The online protection act awaits full consideration by the U.S. Senate.

