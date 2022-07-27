Advertisement

Committee passes Sen. Cassidy’s online protection act, awaits full consideration of U.S. Senate

Committee passes Sen. Cassidy’s online protection act, awaits full consideration of U.S. Senate
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNOE) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee approved Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Wednesday morning.

RELATED STORY: U.S. Senate Commerce Committee set to consider Sen. Cassidy’s online protection act Wednesday

Internet companies are currently able to take a child’s online data and sell it. This is an action that Cassidy is trying to prevent from happening with COPPA. Cassidy says it’s the first of its kind to address the privacy of children and marketing directed at a vulnerable group.

“I’m a parent, and I’m a grandparent. My kids are gonna be on the internet. I want them to be safe, and every generation seems to be using the internet at a younger age, so let’s decide now to protect our children and teens online,” Cassidy says.

The online protection act awaits full consideration by the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
File Image
Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills
Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river
76-year-old Sterlington woman dies following crash on Hwy 165
The suspect is now facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
Man opens fire on law enforcement, investigators say

Latest News

Bowman cleared of all charges
Charges dismissed against Aaron Bowman
Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center becomes the first hospital in NELA to certify in car...
Ochsner Health in Monroe now a certified car seat fitting station
Ochsner Health in Monroe now a certified car seat fitting station
Ochsner Health in Monroe now a certified car seat fitting station
State lawmakers in Ruston
North La. leaders laud school investments, suggest ending state income tax