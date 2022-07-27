City Council approves tax incentive for downtown boutique hotel

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A boutique hotel in downtown Monroe is set to receive tax incentives to ensure the project gets to the finish line.

On July 26, the Monroe City Council approved an incentive for properties in the Walnut Street Economic Development District.

State Representative Michael Echols is funding the project.

“Downtown Monroe over the last 10 years has changed quite a bit,” Echols told KNOE. “I think this project is kind of that next evolution of significant investment.”

The incentive, known as tax increment financing (TIF), works by returning a portion of sales tax revenue generated by the property to Echols. Currently, the city is generating no sales tax on the property because it’s undeveloped.

“They have to provide documents showing that they have already spent the money and that the money was spent specifically on the project within this area,” explained Attorney Mike Busada of Butler and Snow LLC. “They have to provide receipts or documentation. Then they would get a reimbursement.”

The development is expected to cost around $31 million. Echols could be reimbursed up to $2.5 million per the deal over 20 years.

Meanwhile, opponents say while they support the project, they feel the Southside of Monroe has been overlooked.

“We wanted to be on the same ballot on the same list as Walnut Street,” explained Charles Theus, Executive Director of the Southside Economic Development District. “So we could bring our property and our district forward at the same time. We do feel as if we are being unfairly treated.”

SEDD is working on a similar investment with Mayor Friday Ellis, but nothing has been finalized.

Meanwhile, Echols says his development will benefit the entire city.

“I look at the downtown as the heart and soul of the city,” Echols told KNOE. “That’s the heart, and that is where the blood flows. If you have a good downtown, all other parts of the town will thrive.”

It’s important to note that the Louisiana Legislature approved the Walnut Street Development District in 2015, before Echols was elected and before he was on the City Council.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.