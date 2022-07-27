Advertisement

Charges against Aaron Bowman dropped months after officer’s indictment

Bowman cleared of all charges
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Attorney General’s office dismissed all charges against Aaron Bowman on Monday.

The charges stemmed from an encounter with Louisiana State Police following a traffic stop. Back in 2019, Bowman was charged with improper lane usage, resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer by force or violence, and simple battery of a police officer.

Body camera footage released in August of 2021 appears to show Bowman being beaten with a flashlight by former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown.

Bowman’s attorney says the charges should have been dropped a year ago.

“I felt that after Jacob Brown was indicted, this would exonerate our client Aaron Bowman. Just because the footage was already out at that time showing that he was beaten. So I could not for the life of me, understand why Aaron still had these charges. Today, we’re just glad that he’s finally exonerated from these charges, and we want him to feel better and let the community know that Aaron did nothing wrong,” said attorney Donecia Banks-Miley.

Brown stands accused of falsifying the arrest documents.

He was indicted on September 23, 2021, by a Federal Grand Jury and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.

You can read Bowman’s attorneys’ full press release below:

