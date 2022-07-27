Advertisement

Balloon release to honor Port Allen High student, sister killed in plane crash

Ian Kirby and Amanda Kirby
Ian Kirby and Amanda Kirby(via Facebook from Port Allen High and Port Allen Middle)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen High School Band of Blue will honor one of its members and his sister during a balloon release on Friday, July 29.

Ian and Amanda Kirby, along with their mother, Sandra, died in a plane crash while sightseeing in Colorado on Sunday, July 17.

RELATED STORY
Plane crash claims lives of Port Allen family; father left mourning
Ian Kirby, Sandra Kirby, Amanda Kirby

The band announced the memorial will begin immediately following their end of camp band performance in the school’s main gym beginning at 4 p.m.

The release will take place at the PAHS Band of Blue practice field, which is located directly on side of the parking lot.

Ian was preparing to begin his senor year in the Port Allen High School Band while his sister, Amanda, was getting ready to start the 8th grade.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
File Image
Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills
Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river
76-year-old Sterlington woman dies following crash on Hwy 165
The suspect is now facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
Man opens fire on law enforcement, investigators say

Latest News

Ready to take next step in coaching career
Terry Bowden Feature
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 7/27
Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed for documents in welfare scandal case.
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed for USM volleyball stadium documents
Pop-up
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19