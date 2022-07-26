U.S. Senate Commerce Committee set to consider Sen. Cassidy’s online protection act Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNOE) - Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy addressed online privacy for teens in Tuesday’s press conference.

Cassidy and Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey are leading on the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). Cassidy says the bill will update online data privacy rules and prohibit internet companies from collecting personal information on teenagers without consent and selling the child’s data.

This legislation will allow parents to become confident their child’s online data will be protected, according to Cassidy.

“Now, the online folks can take the child’s data and sell it. We’re trying to stop that. So, COPPA establishes a first of its kind youth privacy and marketing division of the Federal Trade Commission and it is to address the privacy of children and marketing directed at a vulnerable group,” says Cassidy.

The bill will be considered in the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

