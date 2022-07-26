Advertisement

Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles. Dow famously played the Beaver's older brother Wally on the classic 1950s-60s sitcom "Leave it To Beaver."(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally Cleaver in the hit 1950′s television show “Leave It to Beaver,” has died. He was 77.

His management team announced the news on his official Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The actor appeared in several TV shows during his decades of work, including science fiction shows such as “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Babylon 5,” according to his iMDB page.

But he was best known as the older brother of The Beaver, played by Jerry Mathers, in the quintessential ‘50s sitcom, which ran for six seasons, from 1957 to 1963.

