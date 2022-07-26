Man opens fire on law enforcement, investigators say

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Union Parish say they have arrested a man accused of opening fire on deputies.

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Monday, July 18, 2022, while law enforcement was attempting to serve a warrant on Dennis Ray Colston, Colston was wanted on several felony charges. They say when he came out of his residence, he fired upon law enforcement on the scene.

The following news release details what UPSO says happened:

On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2141 hrs., deputies with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and K9 Division, along with assistance from the Marion Police Department - Louisiana (MPD), went to 818 Highway 33, Marion, LA, to attempt to execute a felony arrest warrant on a subject identified as Dennis Ray Colston, W/M, DOB 06/08/1957. The felony warrant was prepared by a UPSO deputy for the charges of Second Degree Kidnapping, Second Degree Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

When deputies and the MPD Officer arrived at Colston’s residence, they announced themselves via a patrol unit’s public address system, requesting that Colston come out of his residence to be taken into custody. When Colston exited the residence, he fired at on scene Law Enforcement with a .38 Special revolver and a 16 gauge shotgun which was loaded with buckshot. Colston eventually surrendered and was detained without any shots being fired by law enforcement.

Colston was additionally charged with three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer and one count of Attempted Injuring or Killing of a Police Animal. Colston has been booked into the Union Parish Detention Center with a total bond of $975,000.

