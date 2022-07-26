Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man has been arrested following a chase with a stolen vehicle.

Officials say the chase began in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 27, then went through Linden and Maud, before making it to the streets of Texarkana. The chase was nearly 75 miles total.

Units from Atlanta, DPS, Bowie and Cass County all responded to the chase. The suspect, Kiston Richardson, 26, was able to dodge spike strips.

Witnesses said there were multiple kids in the vehicle when it was stolen. However, police later confirmed two children got out of the car before the pursuit began.

Police were able to stop Richardson on Highway 59 in Texarkana after one of the tires blew out.

He was arrested and charged with felony fading, unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of theft. Officials say all people involved in the incident are related.

