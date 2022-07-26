Advertisement

LA Sen. Cassidy co-leads Senate hearing, fighting surge in fentanyl and overdose deaths

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNOE) - U.S. Senator Cassidy co-led a Senate hearing Tuesday morning on limiting the use of fentanyl.

Cassidy is urging congress to permanently make fentanyl a Schedule I drug through the HALT Fentanyl Act.

The drug is devastating many communities in the state of Louisiana. He presented a strategy to the U.S. Senate Committee on how he’s planning to combat the surge in fentanyl overdose deaths. In 2021, the largest annual increase in opioid deaths occurred in the country. That’s the largest in 50 years, says Cassidy.

“We would need to educate Americans just how deadly fentanyl is. Two milligrams is enough to kill someone. I was proud to join Senator Marshall and other doctors in the Congress to record a PSA informing Americans about the risk of fentanyl. Health experts and public officials need to continue such efforts,” Cassidy states.

Cassidy called on the Biden Administration to address the growing border crisis by recognizing a policy that allows drugs to come across the border.

