Advertisement

Entergy announces new measures to help with high bills

Entergy said it will implement several new measures to help ease the pain of high energy bills.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy said it will implement several new measures to help ease the pain of high energy bills.

Although Entergy says its customers pay less than the national average, there’s a Facebook group with more than 18,000 members from all over the state sharing their energy bill horror stories. Some post about having monthly bills of $700 or $800, or having billing and meter errors they can’t resolve.

The new measures from Entergy include the waiving of late payment fees for eligible residential customers and the waiving of credit card payment fees for all residential customers.

The company is also currently looking at other options for customers to save money. Employee volunteers will be out in certain neighborhoods to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events.

Entergy said a hot summer has already led to record-level electricity usage by customers. In addition, natural gas prices in June of 2022 were up 141% when compared to June of 2021.

RELATED STORIES
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
New Orleans council calls on Entergy to suspend shutoffs for nonpayment

The company wants to remind customers about detailed energy usage information available every day. The information can be accessed by going to entergy.com/myadvisor and signing into a customer account.

Customers with additional concerns can contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
File Image
Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills
Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river
76-year-old Sterlington woman dies following crash on Hwy 165
The suspect is now facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
Man opens fire on law enforcement, investigators say

Latest News

Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 7/27
Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed for documents in welfare scandal case.
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed for USM volleyball stadium documents
Pop-up
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly kicked off the annual “Lunch with Coach” series by speaking at...
Brian Kelly at Rotary (Full Speech)