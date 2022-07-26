Deputies investigate three shootings within a week in Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Deputies with the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office want to find those responsible for three shootings within a week near the same convenience store. No one was killed but three people were shot.

Deputies said three people were injured outside of Big’s One Stop Convenience store and were taken to the emergency room. Deputies say they have a plan to increase safety.

“Increased presence in the area, patrolling the area as often as we can, and trying to find information to put some of these folks in jail,” said Major Scott Culp from the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators collected evidence after three shootings outside Big’s One Stop Convenience store. The shootings happened at night on Monday, July 18, Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22. Three people were injured in Monday night’s shooting.

“We’re trying to correct that now, keeping the loitering down and stuff like that so we don’t have these incidents,” said Culp.

Major Culp said some people have been lingering outside the convenience store, something he said they’re trying to solve.

“They been shooting, baby, all week,” said the manager at Big’s One Stop Convenience Store, Vanessa Jones Edmonds.

Edmonds said they just opened Father’s Day weekend.

The store is named after Big, also known as Cedric Williams. Edmonds said he was shot and killed on Thanksgiving night two years ago, and she believes the shootings are related.

“This is an accumulating crime from two years ago,” said Edmonds.

The store provided deputies with surveillance video from Monday’s shooting. In the video, you can see three people running from the store, at least one of them is carrying a gun.

In the meantime, Mayor Betty Alford-Olive said the crime is disappointing.

“We always have to bear in mind that any one person’s rights end when another person’s rights begin and no one has a right to go and shoot up anybody’s property or shoot anybody,” said Alford-Olive.

The mayor said the city needs to do everything it can to prevent younger generations from falling into crime.

“It’s going to take the community to help solve situations like this. By the time it gets to the police department, it’s already too late,” said Alford-Olive.

Bastrop Police Chief DeWayne Reed said he’s working with the sheriff’s office, and said shootings often stem from disputes and are drug-related. Detectives said they have collected evidence such as shell casings from the crime scene. Currently, deputies are trying to develop a person of interest.

Citizens can help play a part in solving crime in their communities. If you have information on a crime or a potential crime, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.