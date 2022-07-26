Biden mentions cancer diagnosis, causing confusion

WASHINGTON, DC - (AP) - President Joe Biden’s speech at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts last week led to widespread claims on social media that he made a significant announcement not about climate change, but about his health.

Conservative politicians and political commentators focused on a clip from Biden’s speech on July 20 in which he told a story about growing up near Delaware oil refineries, to spread the assertion that the president announced that he has cancer.

In response, a White House spokesperson confirmed that Biden was referring to previously disclosed skin cancer that was removed before he became president, not announcing a new diagnosis.

While the president did indeed say “I ... have cancer” he was talking about a diagnosis years ago. Here’s an excerpt from his remarks where he mentioned cancer:

“But the plant, like many others around the country, had another legacy: one of toxins, smog, greenhouse gas emissions, the kind of pollution that contributed to the climate emergency we now face today.

“Gina McCarthy, a former regulator in Massachusetts, was telling me on the way up how folks used to get a rag out and wipe the gunk off of their car’s windshields in the morning just to be able to drive — not very much unlike where I grew up in a place called Claymont, Delaware — which has more oil refineries than Houston, Texas, had in its region — just across the line in Pennsylvania. And all the prevailing winds were our way.I just lived up the road.

“I just — in an apartment complex when we moved to Delaware. And just up the road was a little school I went to, Holy Rosary grade school. And because it was a four-lane highway that was accessible, my mother drove us and — rather than us be able to walk.

“And guess what? The first frost, you knew what was happening. You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up [with] have cancer and why can- — for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.

“But that’s the past, and we’re going to get — we’re going to build a different future with one — one with clean energy, good-paying jobs.”

You can read the full speech here.

A White House staffer clarified with this tweet:

This is what the President was referring to. https://t.co/8F0NGTei6f — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 20, 2022

