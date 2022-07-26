Advertisement

Barak Shrine Golf Tournament being held Aug. 22

David Gulledge and Scotty Adams joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to tell us about the Barak Shrine Golf Tournament.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -David Gulledge and Scotty Adams joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to tell us about the Barak Shrine Golf Tournament.

The Tournament is on August 22, 2022.

To sign up call 318-381-1112 or call the Barak Shrine at 318-345-2511.

Their will be prizes for a Hole in One, Closest to the Hole, Longest Drive, as well as food and door prizes.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the Calvert Crossing Country Club in Calhoun.

