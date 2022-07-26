Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old from Illinois found safe

An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday in Illinois when a missing 3-year-old was found safe,...
An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday in Illinois when a missing 3-year-old was found safe, officials said.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FBI Springfield office said a 3-year-old who was believed to have been abducted from Maywood, Illinois has been found safe Tuesday.

Kyaira Montgomery was reported missing Tuesday morning. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

There was no information immediately provided on the status of a suspect or suspects.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from river in Catahoula Parish
Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
File Image
Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills
76-year-old Sterlington woman dies following crash on Hwy 165

Latest News

Biden mentions cancer diagnosis, causing confusion
To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Trial begins in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
A Texas wind turbine caught fire after a lightning strike.
VIRAL VIDEO: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike
Firefighters mop up hot spots while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of...
Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite