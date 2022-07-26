Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have released an update regarding the body of a woman pulled from a river in Catahoula Parish on Monday.

The following information was released by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

“On Saturday, July 23, 2022, a call was received from a fisherman in Black River regarding a body he found floating in the water approximately 1 mile South of Jonesville, LA in Catahoula Parish. Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office and LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recovered the body. After the initial investigation, the body was sent to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, LA for an autopsy. The initial report of the autopsy revealed the body is a female. Due to the condition of her body race, size, and cause of death is undetermined. The age of the female can vary from 20-40 years of age due to not knowing the health condition of her. Our agency is working to identify the body. We are checking with family members of females that we have not seen in our area recently. We have also reached out to surrounding agencies and are ruling out any missing persons from these areas.

“Sheriff Toney Edwards stated, “If identification is not made by a family member, LSU FACES will attempt identification through DNA. If you have any female family member that you have not seen or heard from within the past month I urge you to reach out and make sure they are safe.” If you have any tips regarding this case, please call our office at 318-744-5411 and speak with Detective Kyle King.”

