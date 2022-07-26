76-year-old NELA woman dies following crash on Hwy 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash they say claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman from Sterlington.

They say the crash happened on Saturday, July 23, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 165 south of LA Hwy 2.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford Explorer was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 165. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Lenox Bridge Road, but as it entered the northbound lanes it was hit by another vehicle.

76-year-old Mary C. Robertson, of Sterlington, was identified as the driver of the Ford. Police say she was not properly restrained and sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to the hospital, but Troop F says they were notified on Monday that Robertson had succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries.

LSP adds:

“Impairment is unknown; however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

“Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

“In 2022, Troop F has investigated 17 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 fatalities.”

