West Monroe PJ’s Coffee celebrates National Drive-Thru Day, gives away free prizes

West Monroe PJ's Coffee on National Drive-Thru Day - July 24, 2022.
West Monroe PJ's Coffee on National Drive-Thru Day - July 24, 2022.(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - PJ’s Coffee in West Monroe celebrated National Drive-Thru Day Sunday.

Every customer was a winner at PJ’s Coffee on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Any customer who placed an order at the drive-thru won a free pen, cup or sticker. The coffee shop’s $10 gift cards were the first prizes to run out, but the staff continued giving away other prizes.

The free gifts were given away while supplies lasted.

