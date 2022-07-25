West Monroe PJ’s Coffee celebrates National Drive-Thru Day, gives away free prizes

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - PJ’s Coffee in West Monroe celebrated National Drive-Thru Day Sunday.

Every customer was a winner at PJ’s Coffee on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Any customer who placed an order at the drive-thru won a free pen, cup or sticker. The coffee shop’s $10 gift cards were the first prizes to run out, but the staff continued giving away other prizes.

The free gifts were given away while supplies lasted.

