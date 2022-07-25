Advertisement

Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 20 (eastbound) around Thomas Road on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at around 4:25 p.m.

Officials said that the initial investigation determined that Donnie Plunk’s tow truck -- driven by John Thomas Garrett II, 24 -- struck two vehicles that had either stopped or slowed due to traffic congestion. Judy Cupit Clark, 68, died as a result of the crash.

Routine toxicology is pending. The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office.

