Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People are at a loss as to what to do amid skyrocketing Entergy bills.

You can call Entergy and challenge what they say you owe, but it appears unlikely that you will be able to get out of paying something at some point regardless of whether one thinks the charges are fair. One option is to voice your concerns to the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Their next meeting is in Shreveport on July 27, 2022. You can learn more about the agenda here.

As KNOE previously reported, another avenue is to contact The United Way. We discussed that in this article.

In the meantime, Entergy has offered a slew of suggestions to mitigate the upfront costs of paying your bill. It includes suggestions on getting rental assistance, depending on where you live. You can find those suggestions italicized below.

Payment Extension

Qualifying customers who need a few extra days to pay their bill can request an extension using one of the options below.

Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) and follow our automated response system billing and payment menu.

Request an extension through myEntergy.

Deferred Payment Arrangement

Qualifying customers that are experiencing financial hardship may be eligible to take up to four months to pay their current bill and/or unpaid balances. Request a Deferred Payment Arrangement using one of the options below.

Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) and follow our automated response system billing and payment menu.

Select Deferred Payment on the Entergy Mobile App .

Request a deferred payment arrangement through myEntergy.

Level Billing

Level Billing averages your monthly Entergy bill over a rolling twelve-month period, so your bill is around the same amount each month. Choose one of the options below to enroll.

Enroll in Level Billing through myEntergy .

Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an agent about the program.

Reconnect Fee Quote

We can let you know exactly how much it will cost to reconnect residential service. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

Deposit Requirements

Entergy customers start using electricity before paying for it, therefore customers requesting new service may be required to make a security deposit.

Bill Payment Assistance

When your income won’t stretch any further, help is available. See below for programs available to assist with your energy costs.

The Power to Care

No one should have to choose between food or medicine and electricity. But sadly, many of our elderly and disabled neighbors living on low or fixed incomes face these choices every day.

Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies are able to provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis.

Click here for a list of Power to Care agencies for Louisiana.

The LIHEAP Program

LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help individuals with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with community action agencies to qualify customers and distribute the funds. For information on how to apply, click here. For a list of LIHEAP agencies, click here.

Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program makes available $46.5 billion to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to COVID-19.

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of rent and/or utility assistance, plus an additional three months if more time is needed to ensure housing stability and funds are available. An additional three months of assistance will be available to the most vulnerable households at risk of losing housing (up to 18 months maximum), while funds are available.

An eligible household is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and has a household income at or below 80% area median income.

An application for rental assistance may be submitted by either an eligible household or by a landlord on behalf of that eligible household. Funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers.

More information is available in the chart below about each locality’s application process.

Organization How landlords and tenants can apply for assistance with past-due rent, forward rent, and utility bills (certain restrictions apply). Comments Louisiana Louisiana Housing Corp Both landlords and tenants may apply at lastaterent.com. If you live in Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans or St. Tammany Parish, you must apply directly to the program in your parish. Calcasieu Parish Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury (Parish Government) and Human Services Department Inquire at (337) 721-4033 or in person at 2001 Moeling Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601. This program is only available to residents in Calcasieu Parish. Jefferson Parish Jefferson Parish Government Both landlords and tenants may apply at jpera.org. This program is only available to residents in Jefferson Parish. Lafayette Parish Lafayette Parish Government Both landlords and tenants may contact the following for more information:Catholic Charities of Acadiana: catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or (337) 235-4972, Ext. 1116SMILE Community Action Agency: www.smilecaa.org/programs or (337) 234-3272 This program is only available to residents in Lafayette Parish. City of New Orleans New Orleans Office of Community Development Both landlords and tenants may apply at nola.gov/community-development/utility-assistance-program/ This program is only available to residents in Orleans Parish.

Homeowners Assistance Fund

The Homeowners Assistance Fund makes available $9.961 billion for states to provide relief for our country’s most vulnerable homeowners. The purpose of the program is to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020.

An eligible household is defined as a mortgage holder household in which at least one or more individuals has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship after January 21, 2020; has fallen behind on one or more mortgage loan, property tax, property insurance and/or HOA/condo association payments; and has a household income at or below 150% of the area median or 100% of the median income for the United States ($79,900), whichever is greater. Income thresholds can be found here.

An application for homeowners’ assistance may be submitted by eligible households, and funds will be paid directly to mortgage servicers, property charge payees and utility service providers as applicable.

Louisiana residents can learn more and apply online for the program through the Louisiana Office of Community Development at haf.lacovidhousing.com/.

Other Helpful Programs

Free Tax Preparation

Entergy works alongside community partners to promote the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Our IRS-certified volunteers will help make sure you get the full refund you deserve. To find a free tax preparation site near you, visit eitclocations.com.

Weatherization Assistance Program

This federally-funded program administered through community action agencies primarily focuses on helping elderly, disabled and low-income Louisianans make their homes more energy efficient. After an energy audit of a qualified resident’s home, the program will pay for installation of the most cost-effective energy efficiency measures. For additional information, call 1-800-421-0762 or get in touch with your local community action agency.

Certified Medical Emergency

This program allows for electric service to be continued for up to thirty days for any qualifying customer whose disconnection would cause a medical emergency. To qualify for this benefit, the customer must provide a medical certificate from a physician. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to request a form for your doctor to fill out to be returned to Entergy.

Energy Emergency Deferred Billing Program

Entergy’s Energy Emergency Deferred Billing Program is a program that assists eligible pre-enrolled Louisiana customers when the Louisiana Public Service Commission declares energy emergency periods. Enrollment can take place at anytime and, if pre-enrolled in this program when an energy emergency is declared, a customer would only pay a part of the resulting bill over a period of 12 months.

How does it work?

The portion of the bill that will be deferred is the amount that is over and above your previous year’s total bill during that same time period (this amount must be at least $20). For example, if your current bill is $140 during an energy emergency period, and your bill for the same period last year was $80, the difference ($60) is divided and paid over a 12-month period.

Who qualifies?

A person whose income does not exceed one hundred and fifty (150) percent of the poverty level as established by the federal government and who is sixty-five (65) years of age or older.



A person who receives any one of the following:

Food Stamps

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

A person whose sole income consists of Social Security payments.

A governmental entity determined by the Louisiana Public Service Commission as being a vital governmental entity that provides services, the absence of which could result in imminent peril to the public health, safety and welfare.

A registered Entergy Critical Care Customer.



How do I sign up?

Currently eligible applicants in Louisiana may receive up to three (3) separate benefits per year depending on each applicant’s circumstances. Applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis with special attention given to households with members over 60 years of age, household members with disabilities and households with children age five and under. Applications are taken from the time funds become available until all funds are exhausted. LIHEAP benefits are available in every parish in Louisiana. LIHEAP applicants must be able to provide proof of income for all household members, have a copy of all household members’ social security cards, a copy of the utility bill(s), and verification they reside at the address on the utility bill. A list of LIHEAP providers in Louisiana is available here.

Customers with Life-Sustaining Medical Equipment Needs

We recognize that loss of electric service can be especially difficult for customers with certain medical problems. If a customer or a permanent resident in a customer’s home is on life-sustaining, electrically operated equipment, or needs life-sustaining medical treatment that requires electricity, please call us at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

You may be eligible for special payment arrangements based on the receipt of a statement from your physician or health care provider.

We advise all customers that use medical equipment in their homes to have an emergency plan in case of an electric power outage. Entergy cannot guarantee uninterrupted power for any customer nor can we guarantee any priority in restoration of power for any customer. Our goal is to restore service to all customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

Relief for Service Members Called to Active Duty

Pursuant to Louisiana Law, if you are a Louisiana residential customer who has been called to active duty by order of the President of the United States or an Act of Congress, Entergy will not terminate your natural gas or electricity service for nonpayment while you are on active duty.

Upon return from active duty, Entergy will offer a period of time equal to the period of your service on active duty to pay any amount due that you incurred while on active duty. If this period presents a hardship, you may request a longer period to pay the amount due. Also, Entergy will not charge late fees or interest during the period of active duty or the repayment period.

If you are a service member who has been called to active duty, please click here for more information and an application to the Entergy Military Utility Relief Program. If you have any additional questions please call our customer service representatives at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.