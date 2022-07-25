Online options for Social Security

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today at the Social Security Administration office in Monroe on Plaza Drive, there were people waiting in line outside for appointments.

The office said they are limiting the number of people inside due to COVID-19, so others must wait outside. One woman, Renae Sherman, waited for 30 minutes outside the office.

“There’s no way for anyone to see it,” Sherman said. “There’s no water. They’re taking one or two people at a time. And I’m just concerned about the seniors. But the gentleman in front of me was sweating so badly. He was bent over because his knees were hurting him so bad. The lady behind me, if the wall hadn’t held her, she would have gone down.”

The office said that people can call or go online to schedule an appointment and handle most requests at socialsecurity.gov

The Dallas Regional Office Communications Director released a statement. Read below:

Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, our offices, including the Monroe Office, have drop boxes available to drop off documents and evidence. We are also providing access to restrooms and water fountains for people waiting in line.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.