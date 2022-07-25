Advertisement

Online options for Social Security

Today at the Social Security Administration office in Monroe on Plaza Drive there were people waiting in line outside for appointments.(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today at the Social Security Administration office in Monroe on Plaza Drive, there were people waiting in line outside for appointments.

The office said they are limiting the number of people inside due to COVID-19, so others must wait outside. One woman, Renae Sherman, waited for 30 minutes outside the office.

“There’s no way for anyone to see it,” Sherman said. “There’s no water. They’re taking one or two people at a time. And I’m just concerned about the seniors. But the gentleman in front of me was sweating so badly. He was bent over because his knees were hurting him so bad. The lady behind me, if the wall hadn’t held her, she would have gone down.”

The office said that people can call or go online to schedule an appointment and handle most requests at socialsecurity.gov

The Dallas Regional Office Communications Director released a statement. Read below:

