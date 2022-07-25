A new senior living community provides a luxury experience

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new 18-acre retirement community in Sterlington has a different approach to senior living.

The Gardens of Somerset will provide a luxury experience to seniors by offering cooking classes, a movie theatre, a greenhouse pool, a nurse practitioner on staff and more. There will even be a bar that will have happy hour every Friday from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Ashley Kirk, The Gardens of Somerset executive director, said that they will also offer homes that include independent living cottages and apartments, assisted living and memory care. There are 70 units still available.

Kirk said the inspiration behind this community is because it is important to bring something new, innovative and fresh to the senior citizens of our area.

The community’s first resident, Joyce Parkerson, is 90 years old and said she is a little nervous about moving in.

“Well, I’m not really sure what they expect from me,” Parkerson said. “I don’t know if they want me to dance. It’s just the move and the fact that I won’t be in the same place and I won’t have the same people around me.”

Parkerson said she loves painting and is excited to start back doing what she loves.

“They have a studio here so I can paint,” Parkerson said. “I have two little grandsons and they are very anxious for their grandmother or great-grandmother to get up here so they can come over here and paint.”

The community is already open running and more information can be found at gardensofsomerset.com.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.