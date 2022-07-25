Advertisement

A new senior living community provides a luxury experience

The 18-acre retirement community has 70 units available
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new 18-acre retirement community in Sterlington has a different approach to senior living.

The Gardens of Somerset will provide a luxury experience to seniors by offering cooking classes, a movie theatre, a greenhouse pool, a nurse practitioner on staff and more. There will even be a bar that will have happy hour every Friday from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Ashley Kirk, The Gardens of Somerset executive director, said that they will also offer homes that include independent living cottages and apartments, assisted living and memory care. There are 70 units still available.

Kirk said the inspiration behind this community is because it is important to bring something new, innovative and fresh to the senior citizens of our area.

The community’s first resident, Joyce Parkerson, is 90 years old and said she is a little nervous about moving in.

“Well, I’m not really sure what they expect from me,” Parkerson said. “I don’t know if they want me to dance. It’s just the move and the fact that I won’t be in the same place and I won’t have the same people around me.”

Parkerson said she loves painting and is excited to start back doing what she loves.

“They have a studio here so I can paint,” Parkerson said. “I have two little grandsons and they are very anxious for their grandmother or great-grandmother to get up here so they can come over here and paint.”

The community is already open running and more information can be found at gardensofsomerset.com.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from river in Catahoula Parish
Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
File Image
Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills

Latest News

The 18-acre retirement community has 70 units available
A new senior living community provides a luxury experience
Shay's Restaurant is a place where people can enjoy some Louisiana-style comfort food.
Feed Your Soul: Shay's Restaurant
Today at the Social Security Administration office in Monroe on Plaza Drive, there were people...
Long lines at Social Security office
File Image
Options for those needing assistance paying rent and Entergy bills