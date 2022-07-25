Feed Your Soul: Shay’s Restaurant

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - When most people are visiting Louisiana they come looking for a certain flavor and style of fare, Louisiana-style comfort food. Shay’s Restaurant in Winnsboro is one place you can find a few different offerings that will satisfy that craving.

The atmosphere is inviting and if it is your first visit, the owners Shelton and Linda Bankston will make you feel welcome.

“I hope they enjoy the service that they get and know that they’re welcome back and that they’ll get the same service next time, same food and we hope nothing’s gonna change and we hope they enjoy,” Linda Bankston said.

The food is amazing and they make sure the quality is like what people get at home.

“Fresh. That’s what you’re getting today -- these real, real homemade food,” Shelton Bankston said.

For starters, the fried green tomatoes with homemade remoulade have that Southern-style flavor. Then for the main course, the Catfish Acadiana is a great flavorful option. With catfish smothered in crawfish étouffée, it has that Louisiana flavor people come to expect. There is always the Snapper as well, which is a great alternative. Tt has a creamy crawfish sauce on top with dirty rice.

The place itself is a nod to Shelton’s father, who started the original Shay’s restaurant that was located here years ago.

Linda Shelton says her husband has been trying to get this done for years.

“He would say, ‘I love to open a restaurant like my dad had I would love to open Shay’s’,” Linda Shelton said.

The original Shay’s started from another restaurant.

“My father started Shay’s restaurant. He had the Trolley Café. He bought the Trolley Café and changed it to Shay’s restaurant,” Shelton Bankston explained.

The ‘S’ on the mural inside is from his father’s place. Yet, the newer restaurant still has its unique flare.

“It’s Shay’s, but it’s Shelton’s Shay’s,“ Linda Shelton said.

This place has a feeling of community.

“There’s people talking and drinking coffee, pre-social media where people used to come into the restaurants in the coffee shops. ‘Hey, how are you doing?’“ Shelton Bankston said.

Head out to Winnsboro to Shay’s Restaurant, where you can find some great Louisiana-style comfort food and atmosphere, and feed your soul.

