Body recovered from river in Catahoula Parish

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Catahoula Parish are investigating the discovery of a body that was recovered from a Northeast Louisiana river.

Although initially thought to be male, the sheriff’s office now believes the body to be that of a female. They say there are no other defining markers at this time.

The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office has provided extremely timely updates on its Facebook page.

According to information to this new information, along with information released previously on Monday, the body of a white female was recovered from the Black River in Jonesville, south of the Black River bridge.

The subject is approximately 5′9″, 150-180 pounds. The subject was wearing a white tank top and blue boxer-type shorts. No photo is available.”

If anyone has any information in regards to a missing person, they are asked to call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-744-5411.

The sheriff’s office says they have received several leads and hopes to have more information to release later Monday.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.