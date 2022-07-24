ULM’s ‘Little Kickers’ summer soccer camp ends Sunday, 3-day camp begins Monday

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A soccer camp hosted by ULM’s Women’s Soccer team kicked off Sunday afternoon.

ULM’s ‘Little Kickers’ summer soccer camp started around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, and it lasted for one hour at Brown Stadium. The camp was designed for children from ages three to six. Sean Fraser, ULM’s Head Coach for the Women’s Soccer team says this was the third ‘Little Kickers’ camp to take place this summer. The first camp happened in May, and the second took place in June.

The participants learned soccer techniques for beginners, and Fraser says this will allow children to become multifaceted in not only in the game of soccer, but in other areas of sports.

“What we want to try to do is cultivate or kind of energize local youth soccer players or players interested in being athletes or just moving around; from ages 3 to 6. It’s probably an underserved area from across the country,” Fraser explained.

A 3-day soccer camp for children from ages four to twelve is scheduled to happen Monday, July 25 - Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Brown Stadium on ULM’s campus.

