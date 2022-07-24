Advertisement

Sterlington’s 17u baseball team making noise in the DBB World Series Pre-Majors

Sterlington has outscored opponents 31-2 in the last two games
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Dixie Boys Baseball World Series Pre-Majors is being held at Warhawk Field and the Sterlington Sports Complex. Teams from all over the south have traveled to Monroe, looking to win the pre-major championship. Sterlington’s 17u team seems to be the team to beat after cruising by Madison Heights, Virginia (17-1) and Swainsboro, Georgia (14-1).

