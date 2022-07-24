Advertisement

Ochsner updates face mask policy due to growing COVID-19 cases

Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ochsner Health System has made changes to its mask policies due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.

Until further notice, mask wearing will be enforced in all common and patient care areas for patients, visitors, and employees. The mask policy does not apply to children under the age of two.

Ochsner said that masks will be made available at the entrances to facilities.

The health system will continue to allow routine visitation for patients who are COVID-19 negative. However, visitors will be asked to leave if they begin to show signs of a respiratory infection.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will be allowed no more than two visitors between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Those visitors will need to remain in a patient’s room at all times.

For the latest details on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
Deadly boating incident under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Latest News

Burn ban.
Active burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes
West Monroe PJ's Coffee on National Drive-Thru Day - July 24, 2022.
West Monroe PJ’s Coffee celebrates National Drive-Thru Day, gives away free prizes
West Monroe PJ’s Coffee celebrates National Drive-Thru Day, gives away free prizes
West Monroe PJ’s Coffee celebrates National Drive-Thru Day, gives away free prizes
“Stop by and see us... I guarantee you won’t be sorry," Shelton Bankston says.
Feed Your Soul: Shay’s Restaurant
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Todd Graves buying Mega Millions tickets for all 50k Raising Cane’s employees