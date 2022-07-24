Advertisement

Jena man dies due to injuries sustained in LaSalle Parish crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. - On Wednesday, July 20, at around 3 p.m., Louisiana State Police began investigating a one-vehicle crash that claimed the life of Huey Smith, 33, of Jena.

Smith was driving on La. Hwy 127, just south of Cannon Road, when he exited the roadway, overturning his vehicle. Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, July 22, Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
Deadly boating incident under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Latest News

Recardo A. Bates, 35, of Ferriday, La. - All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ferriday man facing 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Child care centers are closing at an alarming rate.
Child Care Crisis: Centers keep closing, families can’t afford care
Jo Ann Deal from The Better Business Bureau announces Torch Award Winners.
BBB: Torch Award Winners - clipped version
MAR-ON-THE-GO
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation