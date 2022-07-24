Advertisement

Group accused of trying to set Lutcher High cafeteria on fire, officials say

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for help with identifying three unknown...
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for help with identifying three unknown individuals(St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating an early morning incident in which a group tried to set the Lutcher High School cafeteria on fire, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators first got an alarm call about the incident just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24. Deputies say they arrived at the school and also found several classrooms had been vandalized.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals. Deputies say those individuals are accused of causing damage at the school.

Anyone with tips for deputies can call the number (225) 562-2200.

This incident remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
Ian Kirby, Sandra Kirby, Amanda Kirby
Plane crash claims lives of Port Allen family; father left mourning

Latest News

Deadly boating incident under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Juvenile arrested by police Saturday afternoon
Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
Heat Next Week
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler